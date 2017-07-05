Fiji Time: 1:41 PM on Wednesday 5 July

PM told not to interfere in US politics

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

SOCIAL Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, has called on Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama not to interfere in the US internal politics.

Mr Rabuka said he was worried Mr Bainimarama's visit to Sacramento, California to endorse Governor Jerry Brown's plans on climate change and to appoint the governor as a COP23 special adviser may have some short-term benefits for the PM in his capacity as the incoming president.

He said he was worried that the US President, Donald Trump might pursue multilateral actions through the UN, and unilaterally in respect of the deployment of Fijian troops in Sinai, to enforce budget cuts which would adversely affect future deployment of Fijian peacekeepers on UN missions.

Governor Brown is special advisor and special envoy to States for COP 23 and spoke via videolink to the Climate Action Pacific Partnership event which ended in Suva yesterday.

"By going to Sacramento, the state capital of California, and engaging with Governor Brown, the PM, who has been an outspoken defender of the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of Fiji, particularly with respect to our Commonwealth neighbours and friends immediately after the 2006 coup, has allowed himself to be drawn into US domestic politics, following the Trump Administration's decision to pull the US out of the Paris Treaty," said Mr Rabuka.

"The US Government sits and exercises veto power in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) with the five other UNSC permanent members, and not the governor of California."








