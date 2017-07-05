Couple on trial for manslaughter

/ Front page / News

A PATHOLOGIST told the High Court in Suva yesterday that a baby, whose parents are on trial for manslaughter, died because of excessive clots in his blood vessels.

Dr James Kalougivaki was giving evidence in the trial of Petero Taitusi and Loata Vitalina.

The couple are charged with manslaughter by breach of duty after the death of their 17 months old baby in 2013.

High Court judge Justice Vinsent Perera is hearing the case.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral from Sawanikula Health Centre in the upper reaches of Naitasiri for the baby to be taken to Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because the baby needed to be hospitalised.

However, it is alleged that instead of taking the baby to the hospital, they went to a traditional reconciliation ceremony which they believed would cure the baby's sickness.

Dr Kalougivaki said in his post-mortem examination results that he noticed thick pus on the baby's lungs and the left lungs were covered with little boils.

When cross-examined by defence lawyer, Lisiate Qetaki, Dr Kalougivaki said the child could have survived if the child's clinical condition was detected and treated earlier and there was also a possibility of the child not surviving the treatment.

The trial continues today.