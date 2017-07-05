Officers granted leave to appeal

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lawyer Iqbal Khan outside the Fiji Court of Appeal yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

EIGHT former police officers and a soldier serving custodial sentences in relation to the rape and sexual assault of two men have been granted leave by the Fiji Court of Appeal to appeal against their convictions.

The Fiji Court of Appeal yesterday granted an application by the convicted officers lawyer Iqbal Khan for leave to appeal.

However, Fiji Court of Appeal Judge Justice Suresh Chandra refused the application for bail pending appeal.

Manasa Talala and Seruvi Caqusau were sentenced to eight years each by the High Court in Lautoka while Kelevi Sewatu, Penaia Drauna and Senitiki Nakatasavu were all ordered to serve seven years.

Filise Vere, Viliame Vereivalu, Jona Davonu and Pita Matairavula were each served with nine-year prison terms.

Talala, Caqusau, Sewatu, Drauna, Vere, Vereivalu, Davonu, Matairavula and Nakatasavu were each charged with the rape and sexual assault of Vilikesa Soko and Senijieli Boila.

Talala and Vereivalu were also charged with defeating the course of justice by instructing other police officers to make false statements.

The incidents took place in August 2014 at Malevu in Sigatoka.

Mr Soko later died from the injuries he sustained.

In his ruling, Justice Chandra said the appellants, in their grounds of appeal, take up the position regarding the inadequacy of evidence to prove the charges against the appellants and the directions of the learned trial Judge regarding burden of proof which could be considered as being arguable.

Justice Chandra said that it would be necessary to have the entirety of the evidence and the proceedings and it would therefore be appropriate to grant leave to appeal against conviction so that the full Court of Appeal could consider the same.