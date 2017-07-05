/ Front page / News

THE Vishva Hindu Parishad (Fiji) is preparing to host its first youth conference in Suva on August 5-6 at the Studio 6 Apartments conference hall.

National president Jay Dayal said the theme for the forum is "Dynamic Youths Fostering National Development".

"We have been having national conferences over the past four years," he said.

"This year, we have dedicated our conference to the youths.

"And, since the issue of development has taken a significant foothold in our national affairs, it would only be appropriate to consolidate the dynamics of development and youths."

Mr Dayal said youths from different Hindu denominations were expected to attend.

"With our recently successful Hindu Youths Seminar in Rakiraki last week, it has emboldened our momentum to accelerate our determination and drive to empower the youths of this country.

"Our youths need to be moulded into the right path, as they are potent agents of change in our society."

Mr Dayal said the conference would also feature a national essay writing competition to give youths the opportunity to showcase their knowledge and skills.

He also said the prime objectives of the conference was to enable a sound exchange of ideas, provide deliberations by eminent speakers via empowerment sessions, identify solutions to tackle the challenges facing our communities and to propagate the noble tenets of Hindu Dharma.

Dharma is the Hindu belief in the order that makes life and the universe possible and includes duties, rights, laws, conduct, virtues and "right way of living".