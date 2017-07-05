Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Kaila! interest and enthusiasm grows

Vishaal Kumar
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

BEING the country's longest running talent competition, the 2017 Kaila! Star Search has surprised the audiences over the past 10 years.

And, this year is no different, with 25 contestants starting off the competition, only 15 remain as the competition continues to gather momentum towards the finale.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said the competition was a platform for raw talents to showcase their abilities and also to thrill the audience.

"This year, the show is quite unique as the calibre of remaining contestants we have are very talented. Compared with previous years, the level has been lifted very high this year," he said.

"By looking at the response from the crowd from the first show until the second round last week, the interest and enthusiasm is there by them," he added.

According to Vakadewavosa, the onus was now on the 15 contestants left for the quarter-finals to make an impression on the judges.

He said it was vital for the contestants to take notice of what the judges had recommended to them on their performances last week.

The Fiji Times is the major sponsor for the competition.

Quarter-final

* Venue: Village 6

Cinemas, Suva.

* Time: 6pm.

* Date: July 13, 2017.








