Marama na Tui Ba laid to rest

+ Enlarge this image The coffin of the late Marama na Tui Ba is carried by pallbearers from the Vanua o Bau during her final journey home to the chiefly burial site in Nailaga Village, Ba. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

THE late Marama na Tui Ba, Adi Laite Koto Koroirua's life of servitude to her community should encourage women across the country to take on roles of service and leadership.

These were the words of Methodist Church of Fiji president Reverend Dr Tevita Nawadra Banivanua who praised the late chief for her role as both head of the Vanua o Koronubu and a role model for women.

During the funeral service for Adi Laite in Nailaga Village yesterday, Dr Banivanua said as the country prepared for another election year, there was a need for strong female leadership that was exemplified by the late Marama na Tui Ba.

He said women should follow the steps taken by Adi Laite, who not only spoke for her people but was a strong advocate for women empowerment in Ba.

The Methodist church leader said her role as a nurse for 40 years also prepared her well for her duty as the leader of the Vanua o Koronubu.

The 78-year-old was also praised by Ba Women's Forum president Dr Maria Doton who with Adi Laite, founded the organisation more than two years ago.

"It saddens me to see our mother going today," said an emotional Dr Doton.

"From the time we planned to put all of our Ba women together, she has been with me from the very start. She accompanied me to Suva in registering our organisation, signing agreements and to receive our funding from the Japanese Embassy. Most of us in the Ba women's forum call her mother because she was the epitome of a real mother who loved and cared for us deeply."

Adi Laite's funeral was attended by chiefs and government dignitaries led by the president, Jioji Konrote. She is survived by four children, 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.