Education main issue of concern for province

MEMBERS of the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council have been urged to stay informed about issues affecting the province.

Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosailagi said council members should be more active in the dissemination of information to their people.

He said concerns about education and health raised at the meeting were issues that needed more attention especially at the village level.

"The main issue of concern which is still very much a big discussion among our members is education within the province," he said.

"We've been hearing this report year in, year out.

"We as members of the community and members of the council are not doing enough in disseminating information right down to those in the village levels.

"It's good that we are getting feedback from the government departments and I think the onus is on us as individuals and as members of the council to disseminate this information right down to our villages.

"I also believe that nothing can undermine the importance of education in the province so the onus again is on us as well not to just be sitting in this forum and making decisions.

"I think we need to be part of a team that spreads the information right down to the village level.

"At the end of the day, it's the individual villages and the turaga ni koro in particular that should be at the frontline making sure that villagers are enforcing discipline within homes.

"I think we have a role as parents to be part and parcel of that enforcement," said Ratu Aisea.