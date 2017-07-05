Council joins lobby

/ Front page / News

THE Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council has joined the global movement of advocating the impact of climate change and the threat it poses to natural resources.

At its annual general meeting, the council agreed that more focus should be placed on climate change awareness and education.

Council chairman Ratu Aisea Vosailagi said they were one of the first provincial bodies to be informed of the results of the recent World Ocean Conference in New York which was attended by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

"We want to ensure that the information is taken to all of our villages to ensure the preservation of our natural resources and adopt ways to adapt to the changing weather," he said.

While speaking at the start of the council AGM, iTaukei Affairs Ministry's permanent secretary Naipote Katonitabua said there was a need for village chiefs and elders to place more importance on their environment.

Mr Katonitabua said the country had felt the direct impacts of climate change with the changing weather affecting many rural communities.

He said the council had a responsibility to the province to ensure that its people supported Government's push to protect and ensure the sustainability of the province's natural resources.

The province has about 20 districts with 112 villages.