Drivers held up

+ Enlarge this image Cane truck drivers who have had to wait from Monday morning until yesterday after the Labasa FSC mill stopped operations. Picture: LUISA QIOLEVU

A GROUP of cane truck drivers claim there is a lack of communication by the Fiji Sugar Corporation staff members in Labasa.

This was after they were held up in a queue at the Labasa mill from Monday morning because of a problem faced at the mill.

A truck driver from Solove sector in Seaqaqa, Vinal Dutt, said they had been in the queue since Monday morning.

"We haven't had any meal and we have been stuck here since Monday morning," he said.

Mr Dutt claimed they were not informed of the problems at the mill.

"The only thing we know is that the crusher had stopped since Monday and the same problem happened last Sunday," he claimed.

"We have tried calling the traffic controllers at the mill but they were not answering their phone and we have not received any message from them."

Another truck driver, Rakesh Prasad, claimed FSC staff were always quick to comment or send messages when there was less cane but when a problem such as the one faced arose, they were silent.

FSC chief executive officer Graham Clark said they were aware of the issue at the Labasa mill with a shredder shaft failure.

"The mill is still operational but slightly below full capacity. This shaft failed on Saturday night," he said.

Mr Clark claimed they always alerted the cane truck drivers whenever they had a breakdown.

"The FSC staff work round-the-clock to fix the issues, depending on the complexity of the situation, sometimes we have to seek assistance from outside or get parts required to fix the issue," he said.

"In this situation, FSC team is looking at the possibility with some modification to reuse the shaft.

"We are also looking at options to source an alternative from another mill or finally purchase a new shaft."

Mr Clark said FSC would also send an expert engineer to be in Labasa today to assist the local crew.

"It has to be known that the largest stoppage for the Labasa mill is due to non-supply of cane and most of the weekends, Labasa mill is shut due to lack of supply and we are working with gangs and harvester operators to ensure we link our supply," he said.

"Currently the Labasa mill is operational despite the failure of the shaft and FSC team will work with lorry drivers to ensure there is communication and management of quota system to ensure we keep the queue to manageable levels."