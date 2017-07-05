Group explores goat, sheep farming potential

/ Front page / News

A GROUP from the University of New England in Armidale, Australia is currently doing research work on the potentials of goat and sheep farming in the country.

Funded by the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research, the team is working in partnership with the University of the South Pacific and the Ministry of Agriculture.

Researcher, Michelle Rosthinsky Carnegia, said the short-term project was focused on the scale and the marketing potential of sheep and goat farming in Lautoka, Suva and the North.

"At the moment we are in the middle phase of our data collection process and it is very early to draw conclusions or come up with findings.

"However, we have been receiving issues and concerns from farmers and we have been comparing them with those of the other areas that the research was conducted in."

Ms Carnegia said the team found it interesting to talk to farmers and to know of the concerns and difficulties they faced.

"Most farmers practise small-scale farming with many of them practising mixed livestock farming," she said.

"We intend to establish the current state of production from the farmers' perspective and at the same time find out the conditions of goats and sheep in farms including the facilities that may be needed in farms to increase productivity.

"The team would like to thank all the farmers who opened their doors to welcome the team and talk to them."