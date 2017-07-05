PM calls for persuasive action at COP23

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (centre) with Tuvalu Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga (left) and Niue Minister of Infrastructure Dalton Tagelagi at the closing of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership meeting at GPH in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISU

IT is important for the Pacific to persuade the world to act on climate change.

That was the message delivered by Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama to Pacific Island leaders and climate change stakeholders at the end of the two-day Climate Action Pacific Partnership conference at Suva's Grand Pacific Hotel yesterday. In his closing remarks, Mr Bainimarama urged Pacific leaders to stick together to demand climate action.

"We (Pacific leaders) all bring a particular perspective to these discussions based on personal experience and the experience of our peoples," he said.

"And there is certainly nothing wrong with having differences of emphasis and even differences of opinion about the best way forward.

"What's important, given the immensity of the challenge we face to persuade the world to act on climate change, is to stick together. Because we are going to be far more effective if we speak with one voice — the voice of the Pacific, the voice of the some of the most vulnerable, demanding action and demanding to be heard."

Mr Bainimarama said the critical event a month out from COP itself that would refine the collective position and set the tone for overall approach in Bonn would be the pre-COP meeting in Nadi in October.

"So I ask you (Pacific leaders) all to be present as honoured guests. We are inviting a number of leaders from outside the region to join us in a collective act of solidarity with the Pacific and other vulnerable nations," he said.

"And some of the biggest global names in climate activism have also accepted our invitation to be there.

"I want to thank my fellow island leaders for the sentiments they expressed about the importance of Fiji's presidency of COP — this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to put our case. And let me close this conference by repeating that I see this as a Pacific presidency and want all of you beside me as we make our case.

"As you all know, CO23 — unlike previous COPs — does not include the usual gathering of world leaders. Our prime task is to advance the implementation guidelines for the Paris Agreement — the rule book — and lay the groundwork for more decision climate action in the Facilitative Dialogue of 2018.

"Yet right from the start, Fiji wanted Pacific leaders to be the exception. And we were able to secure the agreement of our German hosts for you to all be present in Bonn — the Pacific presenting a united face alongside Fiji as president to remind the global community of what's at stake."