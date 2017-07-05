Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 5 July

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The Editor
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story from a friend.

Two workmates were assigned to take some photos at a wedding.

On arriving at the venue, one of them got to work instantly without asking anyone around if she could take photos.

As she carried on with her photography assignment, people invited to the wedding looked at her and her colleague, wondering who they were.

Beachcomber heard that after taking some photos, she went and asked for the bride and bridegroom's fathers' names.

Much to her surprise, she was given names that were completely different to what she had.

It was then that the photographer and her colleague realised they were at the wrong wedding.

The wedding they were supposed to take photographs at was happening at another venue in the same vicinity.

Lesson learnt by the photographer and her workmate was to always find out the details first upon arrival at such events before starting your job.








