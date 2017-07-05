Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Nabulivou: Listen to the people

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

"LISTEN to the people as they may also provide the solution."

These were the words of Noelene Nabulivou, the political adviser for the Diverse Voices and Action (DIVA) for Equality in Fiji.

Ms Nabulivou said the voice of the people would need to be taken into consideration when looking for mitigation and adaptation measures for climate change.

"If we don't take into account the people's voice and we are just doing consultancies, then we miss out on key voices, opinions or suggestions from people.

"So if we are really talking, then everyone needs to be engaged on climate change, then we need to substantively include everyone from the planning, implementation and to the monitoring and evaluation."

She said people at the grassroots level had solutions but their voices were not heard.

"If we don't start listening to communities and that includes indigenous and people's movements all around the world including here in the Pacific, then we won't get the right solutions."








