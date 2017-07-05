Fiji Time: 1:40 PM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Enough with the blame game, says EU

Sikeli Qounadovu
Wednesday, July 05, 2017

THE European Union believes this is not the time to point fingers or play the blame game.

It believes that it is the time to look for solutions and work together in minimising the effects and impacts of climate change.

In an interview with this newspaper, EU Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources JesÃºs Lavina said everyone and every nation was a victim.

Mr Lavina said while the Pacific Island nations were paying the price, big countries were also experiencing the effects of human activity that gives rise to the impacts of climate change.

"The EU and its member states are well aware of what the problem of climate change is about. I can tell you for some of our member states the impact has already been felt, suffered.

"I think it's no longer the question responsibility of who is guilty. I think it's too late for that. Most of the countries in the world agree to take action, commitment is now and we cannot be blaming who is responsible for what, but this is the time for us to be joining forces.

"From the EU side, the commitment is full. It's not only about putting in the resources — money and other resources, but also in trying to help in identifying the key problems and try to mobilise the solution."

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga said climate change was an issue that the whole world needed to address.

"We may be at the forefront of being victims of climate change but this is an issue for the whole world and we need to address this," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63620.6172
JPY 56.298853.2988
GBP 0.37930.3713
EUR 0.43330.4213
NZD 0.68140.6484
AUD 0.64960.6246
USD 0.49360.4766

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Minister in court
  2. Unions file dispute
  3. PM told not to interfere in US politics
  4. Man to remain in jail
  5. Nabulivou: Listen to the people
  6. Tongan with a Fijian heart
  7. Enough with the blame game, says EU
  8. Drivers held up
  9. EU 'stands with Pacific nations'
  10. Education main issue of concern for province

Top Stories this Week

  1. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  2. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  3. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Education Minister charged with bribery Tuesday (04 Jul)
  6. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  7. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. iTaukei men on Leonidas Sunday (02 Jul)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)