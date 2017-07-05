Enough with the blame game, says EU

/ Front page / News

THE European Union believes this is not the time to point fingers or play the blame game.

It believes that it is the time to look for solutions and work together in minimising the effects and impacts of climate change.

In an interview with this newspaper, EU Head of Infrastructure and Natural Resources JesÃºs Lavina said everyone and every nation was a victim.

Mr Lavina said while the Pacific Island nations were paying the price, big countries were also experiencing the effects of human activity that gives rise to the impacts of climate change.

"The EU and its member states are well aware of what the problem of climate change is about. I can tell you for some of our member states the impact has already been felt, suffered.

"I think it's no longer the question responsibility of who is guilty. I think it's too late for that. Most of the countries in the world agree to take action, commitment is now and we cannot be blaming who is responsible for what, but this is the time for us to be joining forces.

"From the EU side, the commitment is full. It's not only about putting in the resources — money and other resources, but also in trying to help in identifying the key problems and try to mobilise the solution."

Tuvaluan Prime Minister Enele Sopoaga said climate change was an issue that the whole world needed to address.

"We may be at the forefront of being victims of climate change but this is an issue for the whole world and we need to address this," he said.