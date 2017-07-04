Fiji Time: 12:45 AM on Wednesday 5 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

30 players for Fiji International

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 7:03PM A TOTAL of 30 players from the Asian Tour will be featuring in the upcoming 2017 Fiji International that will be held, between August 17 and August 20 at the Natadola Bay, in Nadi.

This follows a landmark agreement that included the Asian tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European tour.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said the Fiji International is the largest international sporting event in the region.

"That provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons on to the world stage," Koya said.

"The first three stagings of the Fiji International with ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia  and the 2016 tournament alongside the European Tour were wonderful successes and it says a great deal about his success, that a third world renowned Tour, the Asian Tour also wants to be involved."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64140.6224
JPY 56.514053.5140
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.43370.4217
NZD 0.68250.6495
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Education minister charged with bribery
  2. Blackmail, claims NFP
  3. ‘Relocating not the answer'
  4. Mission Tonga
  5. Mum faces further probe
  6. $400m investment
  7. Na Marama na Tui Ba's final journey
  8. LGBTIQ community at rights dialogue
  9. PM to G20: Don't abandon Pacific
  10. NCD deaths

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)