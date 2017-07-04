30 players for Fiji International

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:03PM A TOTAL of 30 players from the Asian Tour will be featuring in the upcoming 2017 Fiji International that will be held, between August 17 and August 20 at the Natadola Bay, in Nadi.

This follows a landmark agreement that included the Asian tour as a new tri-sanctioning partner alongside the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the European tour.

Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Siddiq Koya said the Fiji International is the largest international sporting event in the region.

"That provides Fiji the opportunity to expand its horizons on to the world stage," Koya said.

"The first three stagings of the Fiji International with ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia and the 2016 tournament alongside the European Tour were wonderful successes and it says a great deal about his success, that a third world renowned Tour, the Asian Tour also wants to be involved."