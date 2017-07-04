Fijian economy on track: Reserve Bank

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:37PM THE Fijian economy is on track to achieve a higher growth of 3.8 percent domestically in 2017 after an estimated growth of 2.0 percent last year.

This was highlighted in the Reserve Bank's economic review for the month ending June 2017.

The review said higher visitor arrivals from New Zealand and the US underpinned the 7.7 percent annual growth in total tourists in the year to May.

Electricity production (8.7 percent) and consumption (7.0 percent) rose on a yearly basis in the first five months of this year due to increased demand.

The cane crushing season also commenced on June 1, with expectations for higher cane and sugar production in 2017, as the industry recovers from the impact of Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

On the downside, annual contractions were noted for mahogany production (-96.6 percent), cumulative to April and pine log (-54.0 percent) and woodchip (-68.5 percent) production, cumulative to May.

While gold production picked up in May, it was not enough to offset the declines noted in the earlier months of the year, as total production declined (23.3 percent) year-on-year, in the first five months of 2017