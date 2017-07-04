Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

WFP to introduce voucher transfers

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 6:30PM THE United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Anthony Freeman said WFP was looking at introducing cash or voucher transfers rather than to bring or distribute food to the people in times of disasters.

"Fiji and other island countries have operating markets so we don't need to bring in food to support people but what we can do is that we can bring in cash transfers to people which is much quicker and more useful for them," he said.

WFP is the United Nations - frontline agency in the global fight against hunger, mandated to provide emergency and development assistance to eradicate hunger and poverty amongst the poorest and most food-insecure countries and populations.








