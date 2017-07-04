Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Night road maintenance on Knolly street

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 6:02PM KNOLLY Street in Suva is currently undergoing night maintenance work which will conclude this Saturday weather permitting.

FRA acting chief executive officer, Robert Sen said works had commenced outside evening peak hours from 8pm daily and although these works didn't restrict accessibility, motorists were requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey.

"A temporary traffic management will be placed to guide the road users and all work is expected to be completed by this Saturday, weather permitting," Mr Sen said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64140.6224
JPY 56.514053.5140
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.43370.4217
NZD 0.68250.6495
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Education minister charged with bribery
  2. Blackmail, claims NFP
  3. ‘Relocating not the answer'
  4. Mission Tonga
  5. Mum faces further probe
  6. $400m investment
  7. Na Marama na Tui Ba's final journey
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. NCD deaths
  10. PM to G20: Don't abandon Pacific

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)