Night road maintenance on Knolly street

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:02PM KNOLLY Street in Suva is currently undergoing night maintenance work which will conclude this Saturday weather permitting.

FRA acting chief executive officer, Robert Sen said works had commenced outside evening peak hours from 8pm daily and although these works didn't restrict accessibility, motorists were requested to factor in extra travel time in their journey.

"A temporary traffic management will be placed to guide the road users and all work is expected to be completed by this Saturday, weather permitting," Mr Sen said.