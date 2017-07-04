Lale: All processes carried out

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:56PM ALL necessary do processes were carried out before every boxing match and no stone was left unturned leading up to any bouts.

Fiji Boxing Commission board member Usman Lale made this statement in response to recent unfavourable comments made by the general public on social media towards boxers who fought in the main bouts last week.

Some comments were suggesting that one of the two boxers may have not been in a right state of mind during the fight.

But according to Lale, "Anybody can say anything, but the fact is we and the public at the centre cannot assume anything."