40 registered beekeepers in the north

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 5:48PM OF the 200 beekeepers in the North close to 40 have been registered with the Northern Beekeepers Association.

The association which had its annual general meeting  today had selected former president Chuck McKay to lead the association again this year.

Former secretary Susan McKay will resume her position for another time while Mohammed Sameer will remain as treasurer of the association.

Speaking after the election Mr McKay said he was honoured to be chosen to the post again adding he would do his best to progress the association's objectives of providing quality training for farmers.

"We urge farmers to come and support his association because it is theirs and it will be a mouthpiece for their concerns in future," he said.








