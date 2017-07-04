Medical tourism would benefit tourism industry: Sapkal

Update: 5:46PM FIJI has the potential to implement medical tourism which would benefit the country's tourism industry.
India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said Fiji had the ability to
become the medical tourism hub of the Pacific region.
Mr Sapkal said he looked
forward to this day.
Meanwhile in January this year Madras Institute of
Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) International managing director Doctor
Prithvi Mohandas highlighted the need to have more development for our medical professionals
in Fiji, particularly specialised training.
Mr Mohandas said Fiji has a good
medical school, but no specialist training.
Medical tourism is where people
travel to a particular country other than their residing country for the
purpose of obtaining medical treatment.