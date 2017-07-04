Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

Medical tourism would benefit tourism industry: Sapkal

LUKE RAWALAI
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 5:46PM FIJI has the potential to implement medical tourism which would benefit the country's tourism industry.

India's High Commissioner to Fiji Vishvas Sapkal said Fiji had the ability to become the medical tourism hub of the Pacific region.

Mr Sapkal said he looked forward to this day.

Meanwhile in January this year Madras Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology (MIOT) International managing director Doctor Prithvi Mohandas highlighted the need to have more development for our medical professionals in Fiji, particularly specialised training.

Mr Mohandas said Fiji has a good medical school, but no specialist training.

Medical tourism is where people travel to a particular country other than their residing country for the purpose of obtaining medical treatment.








