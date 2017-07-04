FASANOC not ready to bid for Pacific Games

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Pacific Games Council president Vidhya Lakhan (left) with Temo Lenati during the press conference in Suva yesterday. Picture: RAMA.

Update: 5:00PM WE are not in a position and are not ready for the Pacific Games and when we are then we will bid.

Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee (FASANOC) CEO general secretary Lorraine Mar made this statement following the "Expressions of interest" released by the Pacific Games Council (PGC).

According to Mar, they had previously released a media statement earlier this year, dated back on June 14.

The release stated their view and position on the matter and that it would not be changed.

"Yes the position won't change and No Fiji will not bid," Mar said.

In the meantime, PGC president Vidhya Lakhan has officially formally invited Pacific Games Associations (PGAs) to lodge an expression of interest to host the 16th Pacific Games.

He said all expressions of interests would be going through the usual processes of reviews and shortlisting.