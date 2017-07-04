FASANOC not ready to bid for Pacific Games

Update: 5:00PM WE are not in a position and are not ready for the Pacific Games and when we are then we will bid.
Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee
(FASANOC) CEO general secretary Lorraine Mar made this statement following the "Expressions of interest" released by the Pacific Games Council (PGC).
According to Mar, they had previously released a media
statement earlier this year, dated back on June 14.
The release stated their view and position on the matter and that it would not
be changed.
"Yes the position won't change and No Fiji will not bid," Mar said.
In the meantime, PGC president Vidhya Lakhan has officially formally invited
Pacific Games Associations (PGAs) to lodge an expression of interest to host
the 16th Pacific Games.
He said all expressions of interests would be going through the usual processes
of reviews and shortlisting.