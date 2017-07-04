Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

Appeal dismissed for wife hitter

MARGARET WISE
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 4:54PM A NADI man who copped a two-year prison sentence for hitting his wife's head with a hammer has lost an appeal against his conviction and sentence.

The dismissal by the High Court in Lautoka means Sunil Dutt will have to serve out 18months of his sentence - handed in November last year - before he is eligible for parole.

In one of his grounds of appeal against the conviction, Dutt admitted causing harm to his wife but said he did not intend to cause grievous harm.

High Court judge Justice Paul Madigan said attacks to the head, especially with a sharp or heavy weapon would always be condemned by the Courts because of the inherent danger of injury to the brain.

 








