Over 13,000 tonnes of sugar at Labasa mill

Update: 4:46PM THE Labasa sugar mill has so far crushed 13,530 tonnes of cane and making 13,158 tonnes of sugar.

This was confirmed by Fiji Sugar Corporation Chief Executive Officer, Graham Clark this morning.

"It was important for the public to note that on Saturday we had a tractor damage on the load cells on weighbridge that caused a long stoppage as well which also affected the Mill performance," he said.

"Heavy machinery had to be brought in to remove the trailer from the weighbridge and the Labasa Mill."