Education minister charged with bribery

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 3:11PM EDUCATION minister Dr Mahendra Reddy made his first appearance this afternoon in the Suva Magistrates Court on corruption related charges.

Dr Reddy who is charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC) appeared before Chief Magistrate Usaia Ratuvili is facing one count of bribery and another count of undue influence.

He is alleged to have conferred or offered to confer a benefit namely a steady water source for the Ra High School in order to influence the vote of Waisea Lelobo, the manager of Ra High School.

Dr Reddy is also alleged to have interfered with the free exercise or performance of a political right of Waisea Lelobo that is relevant to the 2018 election.

The minister pleaded not guilty to both charges after it was put to him in court.

Magistrate Ratuvili has granted Dr Reddy bail on the condition that he provides two sureties who will sign a bail bond of $500.

The matter has been adjourned to July 19.








