+ Enlarge this image Adi Laite Koroirua's coffin is left inside a Sautabu at the chiefly burial grounds in Nailaga Village. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO

Update: 2:30PM THE late Marama na Tui Ba, Adi Laite Koto Koroirua was finally laid to rest at the chiefly burial grounds of Nailaga village.

Adi Laite was farewelled by loved ones, Government dignitaries and chiefs at a church service officiated by Fiji Methodist Church president Reverend Dr Tevita Nawadra Banivanua.

The late chief was 78.