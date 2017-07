/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The church service for the late Marama na Tui Ba Adi Laite Koroirua was held in Nailaga. Picture: REPEKA NASIKO.

Update: 1:55PM THE late Na Marama na Tui Ba Adi Laite Koroirua's funeral was held at the chiefly village of Nailaga this morning.

The service held at the Nailaga Methodist Church was attended by paramount chiefs from Nadi, Bau and Nadroga.

Representing the vanua o Rewa and the Burebasaga confederacy is Rewa chief Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Government delegates included President Jioji Konrote, Minister for Women, Poverty Alleviation Mereseini Vuniwaqa and Minister for Local Government Parveen Kumar.