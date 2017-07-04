Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Water disruption in parts of Suva

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 1:45PM WATER supply to some parts of Suva is currently being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon (04/07).

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The arrears affected include Korolailai village, Marata village and Koio village.

The interruption in supply is due to due to a burst at Korolailai.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm on today.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64140.6224
JPY 56.514053.5140
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.43370.4217
NZD 0.68250.6495
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Education minister charged with bribery
  2. Blackmail, claims NFP
  3. ‘Relocating not the answer'
  4. Mission Tonga
  5. Mum faces further probe
  6. $400m investment
  7. Na Marama na Tui Ba's final journey
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. NCD deaths
  10. PM to G20: Don't abandon Pacific

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  5. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)