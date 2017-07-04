Water disruption in parts of Suva

Update: 1:45PM WATER supply to some parts of Suva is currently being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon (04/07).
Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the
areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this
temporary disruption period.
arrears affected include Korolailai village, Marata village and Koio village.
interruption in supply is due to due to a burst at Korolailai.
is expected to be restored at 6pm on today.