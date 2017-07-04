Water disruption in parts of Suva

/ Front page / News

Update: 1:45PM WATER supply to some parts of Suva is currently being disrupted until 5pm this afternoon (04/07).

The Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) wishes to advise its customers residing in the areas mentioned below to use water wisely for their immediate needs during this temporary disruption period.

The arrears affected include Korolailai village, Marata village and Koio village.

The interruption in supply is due to due to a burst at Korolailai.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm on today.