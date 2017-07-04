Fiji Time: 6:39 PM on Tuesday 4 July

Sports and community policing

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 1:37PM THE Fiji Police Force is using sporting events to get their message across with regards to community policing.

Over the weekend the Western Division Community Policing team was up in the highlands of Navosa to be part of the Benama Sevens tournament. 

Western Divisional Manager for Community Policing (DMCP/W) Superintendent of Police (SP) Petero Tuinirarama said sports is usually the best way to get through to everyone especially young people.

"We manage to field a netball team consisting of women Police officers and instead of providing overall security for the tournament, people felt safer knowing that Police are also participating," said SP Petero.

SP Petero said it was easier for young people to reach out to Police during the sports tournament seeking advice on social issues and Police related services.

Sunday was used as the tournament thanksgiving day with a combined church service at the Historic Bemana St Theresa Parish.

During the church service, SP Petero said the two different Church denominations have gathered for a good cause and this is really encouraging from the Fiji Police Force point of view.

Bemana St Theresa Head, Father Antonio Bari Nawaqakuro thanked the Fiji Police Force for their participation during the two day tournament.

And he gave his assurance that he will try to advocate the Police's call to eradicate drugs in the Navosa area with the help of his parishioners.








