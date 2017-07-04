Sports and community policing

Update: 1:37PM THE Fiji Police Force is using sporting events to get their message across with regards to community policing.
Over the weekend the Western Division
Community Policing team was up in the highlands of Navosa to be part of the
Benama Sevens tournament.
Western
Divisional Manager for Community Policing (DMCP/W) Superintendent of Police
(SP) Petero Tuinirarama said sports is usually the best way to get through to
everyone especially young people.
"We manage to
field a netball team consisting of women Police officers and instead of
providing overall security for the tournament, people felt safer knowing that
Police are also participating," said SP Petero.
SP Petero
said it was easier for young people to reach out to Police during the sports
tournament seeking advice on social issues and Police related services.
Sunday was
used as the tournament thanksgiving day with a combined church service at the
Historic Bemana St Theresa Parish.
During the
church service, SP Petero said the two different Church denominations have
gathered for a good cause and this is really encouraging from the Fiji Police
Force point of view.
Bemana St
Theresa Head, Father Antonio Bari Nawaqakuro thanked the Fiji Police Force for
their participation during the two day tournament.
And he gave
his assurance that he will try to advocate the Police's call to eradicate drugs
in the Navosa area with the help of his parishioners.