Course to groom Police future leaders

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

Update: 1:10PM A COURSE to prepare future leaders within the Fiji Police Force is currently underway at the Fiji Police Academy at Nasova in Suva.

Chief Administration Officer (CAO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Itendra Nair called on the participants who are attending the Superintendent's Qualifying Course  to take the course seriously as they were deemed the future leaders of their respective organizations. 

"We have organized this course to prepare the future leaders so when we exit we are handing over the baton so there is business continuity," ACP Nair said.

"As strategic leaders you must have a vision of how to mentor and lead the officers under your command in line with the vision of the organization," he said.

Meanwhile two officers from the Nauru Police Force are currently joining their Fiji Police comrades in the one week course which is again another outcome of the Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and the Nauru Police Force.

Training opportunities offered to the Nauru Police Force is consistent with assistance offered through the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police.








