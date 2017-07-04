Course to groom Police future leaders

Update: 1:10PM A COURSE to prepare future leaders within the Fiji Police Force is currently underway at the Fiji Police Academy at Nasova in Suva.
Chief
Administration Officer (CAO) Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Itendra
Nair called on the participants who are attending the Superintendent's
Qualifying Course to take the course
seriously as they were deemed the future leaders of their respective
organizations.
"We have
organized this course to prepare the future leaders so when we exit we are
handing over the baton so there is business continuity," ACP Nair said.
"As strategic
leaders you must have a vision of how to mentor and lead the officers under
your command in line with the vision of the organization," he said.
Meanwhile two
officers from the Nauru Police Force are currently joining their Fiji Police
comrades in the one week course which is again another outcome of the
Memorandum of Understanding between Fiji and the Nauru Police Force.
Training
opportunities offered to the Nauru Police Force is consistent with assistance
offered through the Pacific Island Chiefs of Police.