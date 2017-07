/ Front page / News

Update: 1:02PM A WOMAN who is alleged to have stabbed her flatmate will be produced in court this afternoon.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said the 25-year-old woman has been charged with one count of act with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"She will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court this afternoon," Ms Naisoro said.

The incident is alleged to have occurred last Saturday.

"Meanwhile the 26-year-old victim remains admitted at the CWM Hospital."