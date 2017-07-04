Excitement builds for carnival

/ Front page / News

WITH only a few weeks remaining for the Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival, excitement in the North is building up.

Carnival committee chairperson Satish Kumar said the carnival would be held in a bigger way this year.

"The whole initiative of the carnival is to bring the people of the friendly North together despite their differences in culture and belief," he said.

Mr Kumar said crime prevention started from every home, into classrooms and even at the pulpits of every religion around the country.

"We aim at working in partnership with the community and the police because we believe that police cannot carry the huge task of preventing crime alone," he said.

"The carnival acts as another way to address these issues of crime. Just recently we have noticed a rise in serious offences such as sexual offences, theft, assault and even robbery with violence.

"The funds that we will get from this carnival will be forwarded to getting our projects in trying to get a CCTV camera for Labasa Town.

"There will be eight queen contestants vying for Miss Duavata Crime Prevention 2017 and all of them will be addressing on the topic of prevention of crime in our communities."

The carnival will be held from July 29 to August 3 at the new Damodar City complex in Labasa.