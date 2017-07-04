Quarry permits under review

/ Front page / News

LICENSING application processes are currently being reviewed with the inclusion of new requirements by the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources.

Director Mineral Development Dr Raijeli Taga said the ministry was working on a monitoring system for the extraction of gravel and sand from the river.

"Currently there is a guideline proposed for this activity which requires Cabinet approval to be implemented where all the government regulating agencies would be involved to ensure sustainable development of the resource," she said.

"There is a level where this activity is sustainable but once this is exceeded, action needs to be taken to minimise the impacts.

"There should be time allowed for the river to recover from all the impacts of this activity."

Dr Taga said all regulating agencies needed to work together to be able to efficiently regulate this activity.

"It is an important industrial sector considering the current boom in construction around Fiji," she said.

"There should be a management plan designed involving all stakeholders to enable efficient monitoring of the activity.

"Also, the companies extracting need to be made aware of their responsibility and how they could positively contribute to the sustainable development for this natural resource."

"There is an important fact to advise these companies that for any extraction of sand or gravel from a river or creek, the director lands issues the license."

Dr Taga said all that was under water, as in the laws, belongs to the State and therefore the director of lands was the only office that issued the license.

"An approval of the EIA is only part of the process but is not solely what is required for a license and an approval of an EIA with conditions does not give a company the right to go and extract."