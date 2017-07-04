$1.8m to fix cane farm roads, drainage

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sanjay Kumar (left) with Pradeep Kumar harvest cane at Drasa in Lautoka recently. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

SUGARCANE growers will receive increased access to machinery to aid in cane access road and farm drainage maintenance works, thanks to a $1.8 million aid by the Japanese Government.

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said the deal with Japan was signed in May.

"Labour shortage and drainage have been the two overwhelming issues and concerns that farmers have raised at consultations held with the prime minister last year and this year," he said.

"In terms of addressing the labour issue, we implemented the $2 million mechanical harvester funding scheme.

"And while we expected this to have a positive impact, what we were not prepared for was the overwhelming acknowledgment from farmers to the scheme.

"In terms of the $1.8m aid from the Japanese Government, this will be used to purchase excavators and diggers and make these accessible to farmers to assist them in repairing cane access roads and improving drainage around their farms."

Mr Karan said that during a recent trip abroad, he visited farms with well-established irrigation and drainage systems.

"This really made a big difference because those farms were producing more than three times the yield we are achieving here."

In May this year, 21 sugarcane farmers co-operatives received $90,000 each under Government's $2m mechanical harvester purchase grant.