Couple on trial for manslaughter

A BABY who died following alleged negligence by his parents was referred by the Sawanikula Health Centre to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva because she needed to be hospitalised, the High Court in Suva was told yesterday.

Petero Taitusi, 34, and Loata Vitalina, 29, are charged with manslaughter by breach of duty following the death of their 17-month-old baby. The two are standing trial before Justice Vinsent Perera for the alleged offence.

It is alleged the couple was issued with a medical referral for their son from the said health centre in the upper reaches of Naitasiri to CWM Hospital.

However, the parents instead allegedly went to attend a traditional reconciliation ceremony, which they believed would cure their son's sickness and did not take him to hospital. The first prosecution witness, staff nurse Taina Maresela, informed the court yesterday that an assessment was carried out on the baby on February 19, 2013 at the Sawanikula Health Centre where it was determined that the baby needed further assessment and hospitalisation.

Ms Maresela said during the assessment, they found that the baby's heart was beating at a rate of 56 beats per minute.

This, she said, was not normal for a child as it was supposed to be beating at a rate of 40 beats per minute.

She said this was why a referral was made.

Ms Maresela also informed the court that there was a harsh sound heard on the child's left chest.

Bail has been extended for the two accused persons.

The trial continues before Justice Perera today.