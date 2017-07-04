Family homeless after blaze

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Mohammed Shameem cleans up the charred remains of his father Abu Bakar's house at Sarava, Ba. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A FAMILY of eight in Sarava, Ba, was left homeless after their seven-bedroom house was burnt to the ground over the weekend.

Mohammed Shameem said his family was sleeping when they were alerted at around 3am last Saturday.

"My brother had gone to a wedding and he was on his way back when he saw smoke coming out of one of the rooms," he said.

"Everyone was still inside and he had to run in to wake and get everyone out."

Mr Shameem said they could not salvage any of their belongings.

He said his father ran a construction business and most of his equipment was destroyed in the blaze.

"He had a lot of machines that he used including two generators. We lost about $200,000 in the fire."

According to the National Fire Authority, an emergency fire call was received at the Ba Fire Station at 3.28am.

Two fire trucks dispatched to Sarava found the house was fully engulfed in flames. Investigations into the fire continue.