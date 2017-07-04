Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Tuesday 4 July

Policeman remanded

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

A POLICEMAN was yesterday remanded in custody by the Suva Magistrates Court to give him time to think about what he allegedly did.

Police Constable Senitiki Dugu, who is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm and one count of breach of domestic violence restraining order (DVRO), appeared before Magistrate Deepika Prakash yesterday.

He is alleged to have beaten up the complainant who is a policewoman.

Police prosecutor Corporal Sanil Kumar objected to bail for the accused citing that the accused was a police officer and should have known what to do instead of taking the law into his own hands.

Corporal Kumar also objected on the grounds of the safety of the complainant as she had sustained swollen bruises and tenderness on her face.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old man of Narere charged with aggravated robbery amounting to more than $15,000 had his case transferred to the High Court.

Jone Cama appeared before Magistrate Waleen George yesterday.

He is alleged to have held up an Asian man while walking along a street in Suva before he grabbed his bag and fled from the scene.

Mr Cama has been remanded in custody.

He will reappear before the High Court this Friday.








