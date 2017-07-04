Mum faces further probe

/ Front page / News

THE Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has ordered further investigations on a mother who made false accusations that her four-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by her 62-year-old grandfather.

This was revealed in the latest statistics of sexual offences for last month released by the ODPP yesterday.

The report revealed that the matter was withdrawn because of inadequate police investigation and false accusation by the victim's mother.

The accused in this matter was a diabetic who has been in remand since August last year.

"There was one serious incident of alleged gang rape. This matter was also withdrawn after the victim admitted to making false claim," the statistics revealed.

"There was one serious incident where both the accused and the victim were employees of a resort."

A total of 19 separate incidents of rape and sexual offences were recorded by ODPP last month, from which 13 people were charged.

The statistics highlighted that there were 10 victims of the 19 separate incidents of which eight victims were under the age of 18 years while three accused persons were also under 18 years.

Of these three, one of the accused was alleged to have raped his nine-year-old cousin.

"There were six incidents where the accused and the victim were related to each other. Of these six, there was one serious incident where a 59-year-old grandfather is alleged to have raped his two-year-old granddaughter."

The statistics also showed that three cases were withdrawn after discontinuances were filed, two of which were withdrawn because of false complaints.