15 remain, judges 'more technical'

+ Enlarge this image Kaliti Buadromo sings Stay by Rihanna during the competition on Thursday night. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THIS year's Kaila! Star Search competition quarter-final is expected to go right down to the wire as the remaining 15 contestants try to avoid elimination next week.

Competition co-ordinator Savuto Vakadewavosa said they would hold rehearsals for the contestants tomorrow and on Saturday.

"We have a week break from the competition, so in between this time the contestants have the chance to work on their performances and weaknesses," he said.

"The contestants all know that the judges now will be more technical in their judging at this stage of the competition, so rehearsals are for them to work on these issues."

According to Vakadewavosa, the remaining contestants were on the same par and level with each other and determining a potential winner at this stage was hard.

Chief judge Josephine Dass said the performance of the contestants as of round two was good and the current lot this year had undergone a very strict program for the finals.

"Some of the contestants during the last round couldn't handle the pressure and it got to them. This caused them not to perform at their very best, but overall the performance has been good," she said.

Quarter-final

* Venue: Village 6 cinemas, Suva.

* Time: 6pm

* Date: July 13, 2017.