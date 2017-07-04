Fiji Time: 11:24 AM on Tuesday 4 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Christmas Island church members rekindle kinship

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

MEMBERS of the Catholic community from the Christmas Island were in Fiji for the first time to rekindle their kinship with assistant parish priest at Lomary Parish Reverend Peniata Bakatete, who has been in Fiji since 2008.

Church member Bakatete Koririntetaake said the group had attended a priesthood ordination in Kiribati and upon returning, they decided to visit Reverend Bakatete in Serua and at the same time experience the lifestyle in Fiji. "We are enjoying Fiji, we have witnessed the cultural practices by villagers in Serua," he said.

"It is amazing to see the geographical make-up of the country where there are huge mountains and rivers in the rural areas while there are tall buildings in the city."

Reverend Bakatete said he was pleased to have a few people from his homeland in Fiji with him for a short while.

He was officially ordained at the Lomary Parish in February and he said being around church members from Christmas Island gave him a lot of happiness. "It's been a long time since I've last seen them. They are accompanying me to the villages in Serua for church visits," he said.

The church group will be in Fiji for at least two weeks before returning to the Christmas Island.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64140.6224
JPY 56.514053.5140
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.43370.4217
NZD 0.68250.6495
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Blackmail, claims NFP
  2. ‘Relocating not the answer'
  3. Mum faces further probe
  4. Mission Tonga
  5. $400m investment
  6. NCD deaths
  7. PM to G20: Don't abandon Pacific
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Family homeless after blaze
  10. ‘Arrogance' causing climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)