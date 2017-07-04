Christmas Island church members rekindle kinship

/ Front page / News

MEMBERS of the Catholic community from the Christmas Island were in Fiji for the first time to rekindle their kinship with assistant parish priest at Lomary Parish Reverend Peniata Bakatete, who has been in Fiji since 2008.

Church member Bakatete Koririntetaake said the group had attended a priesthood ordination in Kiribati and upon returning, they decided to visit Reverend Bakatete in Serua and at the same time experience the lifestyle in Fiji. "We are enjoying Fiji, we have witnessed the cultural practices by villagers in Serua," he said.

"It is amazing to see the geographical make-up of the country where there are huge mountains and rivers in the rural areas while there are tall buildings in the city."

Reverend Bakatete said he was pleased to have a few people from his homeland in Fiji with him for a short while.

He was officially ordained at the Lomary Parish in February and he said being around church members from Christmas Island gave him a lot of happiness. "It's been a long time since I've last seen them. They are accompanying me to the villages in Serua for church visits," he said.

The church group will be in Fiji for at least two weeks before returning to the Christmas Island.