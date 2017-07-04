LGBTIQ community at rights dialogue

/ Front page / News

VOCAL community worker and advocate Polly McGoon is aware of discrimination and abuse faced by members of the sex worker community.

"Though marginalised, we all have rights and we are still human beings," he said.

Mr McGoon was among 74 members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex and Queer (LGBTIQ), disabled, sex worker and youth community in Lautoka as part of National Human Rights Commission Dialogue meeting in the Sugar City yesterday.

The event was officiated by National Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director, Ashwin Raj and South Africa-based University of KwaZulu-Natal Howard College centre for socio-legal studies director Professor David Mason.

Speaking about his experience, Mr McGoon said many sex workers were "people, some of whom struggle to support their families".

"Let God be the judge, not the people," he said.

"I think it is very good to have such meetings because this is a great way to participate and give our feedback about struggles and challenges and it is great to see the stakeholders present too."

The meeting was funded by the European Union and facilitated by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

According to Mr Raj, the consultation was important as they had an opportunity to listen to the youth.

"The National Human Rights Commission is in the process of formulating its annual corporate plan and it is good that we have wide public consultations and we also wanted to hear from the Western and Northern Divisions," he said.

"So after this we hope to go to the North to hear the youth there.

"Tomorrow (today) we will be speaking to the civil society organisations and so what we want to do is have meaningful discussions.

"We want to be able to listen to these people, what their key concerns are and to strategise how the National Human Rights Commission can be most responsive, effective in dealing with the concerns of the people of Fiji."

The two-day workshop ends today.