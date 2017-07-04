Fiji Time: 11:23 AM on Tuesday 4 July

Education remains top focus

Margaret Wise
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

GOVERNMENT allocated 22 per cent or $964.5 million towards education in the 2017-2018 National Budget because of the importance to national development, past policies where children got left behind, and neglect by previous administrations, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking at the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji youth night celebrations in Nadi last weekend, he said the United Nations body responsible for education — UNESCO — set a benchmark that at least 14 per cent of a developing country's budget should be allocated to education.

"But our Government has allocated 22 per cent of the entire budget to educate our children," he said.

"Government recognised the importance of education in terms of transforming societies and in terms of improving livelihoods of ordinary Fijians. Government is deeply concerned about children left behind because of previous governments education policies.

"Our Government wants every child, no matter where they are, where they originate from, what religious belief they hold, what ethnicity they belong to — to access education."








