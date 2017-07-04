Minister tells of State goals

/ Front page / News

THERE is no need for any other Government to lead the country, says Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy.

Speaking during youth night celebrations at the Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha Fiji in Nadi over the weekend, he said under the FijiFirst Government's stewardship, Fiji had become a leader in the region.

"Having seen the performance of this Government, you would all agree with me that there is no need for an alternative governance model for future Fiji than what is being provided now," he said.

"Under the Bainimarama Government, Fiji is quickly becoming the economic and knowledge hub of the Pacific. The vision of our Government is based on the core goal of national unity founded through the fundamentals of democracy, common and equal citizenry, fairness, appreciation of all including the disadvantaged and less fortunate, transparency and accountability and a just society.

"These values are enshrined in all the aspects of the 2013 Constitution."

Dr Reddy said the FijiFirst Government's policies brought about a more unified nation.