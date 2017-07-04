$400m investment

/ Front page / News

THE South Korean companies behind Fiji's first biomass power plant are planning a second major wood chip exporting program that will cost around $US200 million ($F407.5m).

In a presentation before geologists and mineral resource experts in Nadi, Nabou biomass power plant representative Kyung Seok Kang said the project was five times bigger than its biomass project in Sigatoka.

"The second major project that we are planning to do is a wood pallet project," he said.

"This is actually five times larger than our current biomass power plant.

"We are planning to export 500,000 tonnes of wood pallet every year to South Korea and the project investment is around US$200million.

"The construction plan is we are planning to start the groundbreaking of the project at the end of 2018 and the construction work should be completed by 2021.

"Similarly to our biomass power plant, we will start with invasive species wood pallets and then move on to our own sustainable supply."

Mr Kang said wood pallets were small cylindrical high density compressed wood stored for long-distance transportation and contained all of its highest value.

"The wood pallet demand in the world is rapidly increasing and in 2014 there was 4.7m tonnes of wood pallet imported globally," he said.

"South Korea was the third largest wood pallet importer in 2014.

"In 2016, we imported around 2.6 million tonnes and the demand continues to increase."

Mr Kang said the wood supply would be converted into pallets at the Nabou power plant.

Meanwhile, the group of companies is planning to open four more biomass plants in the country with a facility planned for opening on Vanua Levu.

The venture is a collaborative effort by South Korea-based GIMCO, GS Power, Mirae Asset and Fiji's Tropik Woods Industries.