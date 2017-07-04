Fiji Time: 11:23 AM on Tuesday 4 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Welfare officers' workshop

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

CHILD welfare officers in the North are now better trained to protect children during natural disasters after the Child Protection in Emergencies (CPIE) workshop in Labasa.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said the workshop targeted the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's welfare officers, adding that it was a capacity-building workshop.

"The ministry leads the safety and protection cluster during national emergencies and thus training of staff is crucial to ensuring that they are prepared and capable of carrying out their responsibilities in the area of child protection during such times," he said.

Responding to questions on whether the ministry had figures on child-related crimes, Mr Fatiaki said the ministry did not have access to all child welfare cases that were reported to other agencies.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force's Crime Trend report revealed that offences such as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, rape and attempted rape were recorded as the most common types of physical and sexual abuse that children were victims of.

The report said that children from the ages of 0 to 5 years fell victims to crime, both physical and sexual in nature.

"For the 6 to 12 year olds, females are mostly victims of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by rape, sexual assault and indecent assault," the report said.

"Males are mostly victims of assault offences.

"The 13 to 17 year old females are mostly victims of rape, defilement, abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm, while males are mostly victims of assault offences.

"Another statistic that is truly disturbing is that 3 to 17-year-old female victims make up 37 per cent of the total rape cases reported in 2016."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64140.6224
JPY 56.514053.5140
GBP 0.37970.3717
EUR 0.43370.4217
NZD 0.68250.6495
AUD 0.64680.6218
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 4th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Blackmail, claims NFP
  2. ‘Relocating not the answer'
  3. Mum faces further probe
  4. Mission Tonga
  5. $400m investment
  6. NCD deaths
  7. PM to G20: Don't abandon Pacific
  8. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  9. Family homeless after blaze
  10. ‘Arrogance' causing climate change

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pilot's gift to her dad Wednesday (28 Jun)
  2. Akbar: Don't blame us Sunday (02 Jul)
  3. Union rejects budget Saturday (01 Jul)
  4. Hard work pays for Singh Sunday (02 Jul)
  5. Sign up or miss out Monday (03 Jul)
  6. Tui Cakau re-elected SODELPA president Friday (30 Jun)
  7. Kadavu and the number 7 Sunday (02 Jul)
  8. Special game for Henry Monday (03 Jul)
  9. Goneva honours friendship as Lydia sings her heart out Wednesday (28 Jun)
  10. Parties want Saneem out Saturday (01 Jul)