Welfare officers' workshop

CHILD welfare officers in the North are now better trained to protect children during natural disasters after the Child Protection in Emergencies (CPIE) workshop in Labasa.

Responding to questions from this newspaper, Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said the workshop targeted the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's welfare officers, adding that it was a capacity-building workshop.

"The ministry leads the safety and protection cluster during national emergencies and thus training of staff is crucial to ensuring that they are prepared and capable of carrying out their responsibilities in the area of child protection during such times," he said.

Responding to questions on whether the ministry had figures on child-related crimes, Mr Fatiaki said the ministry did not have access to all child welfare cases that were reported to other agencies.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force's Crime Trend report revealed that offences such as assault occasioning actual bodily harm, rape and attempted rape were recorded as the most common types of physical and sexual abuse that children were victims of.

The report said that children from the ages of 0 to 5 years fell victims to crime, both physical and sexual in nature.

"For the 6 to 12 year olds, females are mostly victims of assault causing actual bodily harm, followed by rape, sexual assault and indecent assault," the report said.

"Males are mostly victims of assault offences.

"The 13 to 17 year old females are mostly victims of rape, defilement, abduction and assault causing actual bodily harm, while males are mostly victims of assault offences.

"Another statistic that is truly disturbing is that 3 to 17-year-old female victims make up 37 per cent of the total rape cases reported in 2016."