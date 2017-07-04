Child-related crimes rise

/ Front page / News

OF the 429 crimes committed against children from January to May this year, 119 were cases of child neglect, topping the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation's offences list.

Director Social Welfare Rupeni Fatiaki said within the same period, 99 cases of physical abuse were also recorded by the ministry and 53 cases of sexual abuse.

Mr Fatiaki said the ministry recorded 48 cases of teenage pregnancies and 22 cases of disobedient children who could not be controlled by their parents and guardians.

"In the same period we recorded 12 cases of children needing social welfare assistance, 11 cases of emotional abuse, 10 cases of abduction and eight cases of theft," he said. "We recorded eight cases of abandoned children, seven cases of attempted suicide, five cases of truancy, five cases where children were victims of parental conflict, five cases of malnutrition and six cases of child begging. The ministry recorded another five cases of child labour, three cases of young offenders, two cases of other child-related offences and one case of verbal abuse for the same period."

Mr Fatiaki said child welfare cases reported to the ministry revealed that child neglect and abuse were the most common cases, followed by sexual abuse and teenage pregnancy.

He said most of the common neglect cases committed by parents were in the area of the children's physical needs, and likewise emotional needs.

"The trend for child welfare neglect cases has continued to increase and this should be a concern, not only to the ministry but to everyone in the community if we still believe that strong families make strong communities," he said. "To say that nothing much has been done to address this is an understatement, because a lot of work and effort has been made in the past and now to try and curb this rising social ill. Government introduced programs and policies that have been implemented not only by our ministry but other ministries like Education and Health."

and others to try and encourage strong families.

"Religious and faith-based organisations and civil societies have partnered international organisations such as United Nations Children's Fund to try and address the issue."