Ministry works on role

/ Front page / News

THE role of the Ministry of Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation is to ensure the sa­fety and protection of the children in cases of child neglect.

Responding to concerns from members of the public regarding inaction by the authorities to monitor cases of neglect, the ministry's Director Social Welfare, Rupeni Fatiaki, says the charging of parents with negligence will be the responsibility of the police once cases are referred.

Mr Fatiaki said charging parents with negligence in the first instance without trying to understand their situation may not help sometimes.

"This is because what may have driven them to such a position could be complex and multifaceted," he said.

"This is why it is important to understand their situation so that counselling and case work can be carried out with the parents before the law is engaged.

"Of course, there are certain cases where the arm of the law must be involved from the very first instance."

In March this year, line minister Mereseini Vuniwaqa revealed that they recorded 305 reported cases of child neglect last year, which was the second highest across the country.

Ms Vuniwaqa said since the enactment of the Child Welfare Decree 2010, the ministry had seen an increase in the number of reported cases of child abuse and neglect.

She said as parents, as community leaders and as stakeholders, everyone needed to investigate why this was so. The increase in neglect cases suggested that parents were failing in their roles as primary caregivers.

"Religious and faith-based organisations and civil societies have partnered international organisations such as United Nations Children's Fund to try and address the issue."