Activists show support

+ Enlarge this image Members of the "Diva Equality" network (L-R) Noelene Nabulivou, Viva Tatawaqa, Frances, Maria Nailevu and Sereima Damuna at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event meeting in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

LOCAL climate activists staged a standing march yesterday morning to show their support for Pacific Island leaders who are meeting at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership conference in Suva.

The march was organised by the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network (PICAN) and included members from different environment NGOs.

"It's still possible to avoid climate chaos. We want to remind our Pacific leaders of that. There are still options, decisions ahead, that can and will, change the course of history," said Matisse Walkden-Brown, head of the Pacific for Greenpeace, organiser of the event and PICAN member.

"Our leaders have our local support to make those ambitious choices. We stand firmly behind their bravery.

"Fiji is the president of the Conference of Parties this year — we can be as progressive as our political representatives allow."

Noelene Nabulivou of DIVA for Equality, the Women and Gender Constituency (WGC) liaison to the COP23 presidency, said it was time for solid proposals, real courage and political will.

"The peoples of the world including from climate frontline states here in the Pacific, cannot afford any less.

"People from diverse backgrounds are here inside and outside this crucial meeting because this is about our survival and future," she said.