Half of COP23 budget raised

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's climate champion, Inia Seruiratu, with permanent secretary for Rural & Maritime Development & National Disaster Management Meleti Bainimarama. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE Government says it has raised half of the $US27 million ($F55m) needed for all activities in relation to COP23.

Fiji's climate champion and Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu revealed this yesterday at the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event in Suva.

Mr Seruiratu said the amount was being held in a COP23 trust.

"Our team came up with a budget of about $US27 million to fund all the activities in relation to COP23. We are not there yet and we look forward to all your contributions," he told delegates at the meet.

"So the budget is $US27 million, we are about halfway there."

Mr Seruiratu thanked the assistance provided by development partners.