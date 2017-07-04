Fiji Time: 11:23 AM on Tuesday 4 July

‘Relocating not the answer'

Sikeli Qounadovu
Tuesday, July 04, 2017

TUVALU'S Prime Minister, Enele Sopoaga, strongly believes that relocating to another country is not the answer to climate change.

Responding to the offer by Fiji's Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Mr Sopoaga said Fiji was Tuvalu's second home.

At the opening of the Climate Action Pacific Partnership Event at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva yesterday, Mr Bainimarama said Fiji would continue to stand with Tuvalu and Kiribati.

"We will continue to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you. Fiji has offered to give permanent refuge to the people of Kiribati and Tuvalu, our closest neighbours under threat," Mr Bainimarama said.

"And we expect the United States to do the same for the people of the Marshall Islands who share your plight because of their long-standing historical ties."

However, Mr Sopoaga said: "It's a matter of addressing the cause of climate change and global warming and, of course, sea level rise.

"It's much bigger than sending a ship to go and pick up Tuvaluans, it's much bigger than ourselves, so we really have to contextualise it.

"It's not literally what Mr Bainimarama said to go bring the Tuvaluans. It's not as simple as that because you have to be concerned of your protection and sovereignty rights, human rights and therefore you have to be very careful and you have to prioritise this issue," he said.








